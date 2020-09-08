Doorstep lender International Personal Finance flags going concern risk

London, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Doorstep lender International Personal Finance said on Tuesday there is a "material uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a going concern after posting a loss and given the upcoming maturity of a eurobond.

The UK-listed firm, which operates primarily in Central and Eastern Europe and Mexico, posted a pretax loss of 53.3 million pounds ($70.05 million) in the first half of 2020 after COVID-19 hampered its ability to collect loan repayments and forced it to significantly tighten its lending criteria.

The company said its collections have now improved and it is implementing a strategy to rebuild its business.

However, it has near-term funding issues with a 397 million euro ($469.13 million) eurobond due to mature in April 2021 and a need to renegotiate the terms of some of its loans.

"The need to refinance the 2021 Eurobond and obtain covenant amendments create a material uncertainty surrounding going concern," the company said.

It added that the board is confident the company will be able to refinance the bond, and that they have a reasonable expectation the group will be able to continue trading for the foreseeable future.

($1 = 0.7609 pounds)

($1 = 0.8462 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.