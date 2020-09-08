US Markets

Doorstep lender International Personal Finance flags going concern risk

Contributor
Rachel Armstrong Reuters
Published

Doorstep lender International Personal Finance said on Tuesday there is a "material uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a going concern after posting a loss and given the upcoming maturity of a eurobond.

London, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Doorstep lender International Personal Finance said on Tuesday there is a "material uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a going concern after posting a loss and given the upcoming maturity of a eurobond.

The UK-listed firm, which operates primarily in Central and Eastern Europe and Mexico, posted a pretax loss of 53.3 million pounds ($70.05 million) in the first half of 2020 after COVID-19 hampered its ability to collect loan repayments and forced it to significantly tighten its lending criteria.

The company said its collections have now improved and it is implementing a strategy to rebuild its business.

However, it has near-term funding issues with a 397 million euro ($469.13 million) eurobond due to mature in April 2021 and a need to renegotiate the terms of some of its loans.

"The need to refinance the 2021 Eurobond and obtain covenant amendments create a material uncertainty surrounding going concern," the company said.

It added that the board is confident the company will be able to refinance the bond, and that they have a reasonable expectation the group will be able to continue trading for the foreseeable future.

($1 = 0.7609 pounds)

($1 = 0.8462 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Pamela Barbaglia)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular