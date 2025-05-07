DoorDash's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

DoorDash DASH reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of 44 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 6 cents per share. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%.



Revenues increased 20.7% year over year to $3.03 billion but lagged the consensus mark by 1.96%. The net revenue margin was 13.1% flat year over year, but down 10 basis points (bps) sequentially.

DASH’s Q1 Details

In the first quarter of 2025, total orders increased 18% year over year to 732 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.58%. Total orders were driven by growth in consumers and average consumer engagement.



DoorDash, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

Marketplace GOV increased 20% year over year to $23.1 billion. The figure beat the consensus mark by 0.89%.



The adjusted gross profit was $1.57 billion, up 28.6% year over year. The adjusted gross margin expanded 320 bps on a year-over-year basis to 51.9%.



The contribution margin was 33.6% compared with 29.9% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted sales & marketing expenses rose 17.1% year over year to $554 million. Adjusted research & development expenses increased 15% year over year to $184 million. Adjusted general & administrative expenses increased 11.8% year over year to $246 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $590 million, up 59% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 470 bps to 19.5%.

DASH’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, DoorDash had $6.02 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities.



Cash flow from operations was $635 million in the first quarter compared with the previous quarter’s $518 million. Free cash flow was $494 million, lower than the previous quarter’s figure of $420 million.

DASH to Expand Through Acquisitions

DoorDash announced plans to acquire Deliveroo for 180 pence per share, equating to an equity value of £2.9 billion and an enterprise value of £2.4 billion. The company expects the acquisition of Deliveroo to close during the fourth quarter of 2025.



DoorDash reached an agreement to acquire SevenRooms for approximately $1.2 billion in an all-cash transaction. The company expects the SevenRooms acquisition to close in the second half of 2025.

DASH’s Q2 Guidance



For the second quarter of 2025, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $23.3-$23.7 billion. Net revenue margin is expected to increase on both a year-over-year and a sequential basis.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $600-$650 million. DoorDash expects adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Marketplace GOV to increase from second-quarter 2025 to third-quarter 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.17 billion, indicating 20.42% growth over the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 38 cents per share. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



For 2025, DoorDash expects stock-based compensation expense between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion. Depreciation and amortization expense is expected to be roughly between $600 million and $640 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DoorDash currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Chegg CHGG, Baidu BIDU, and Marvell Technology MRVL are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. Each of the three stocks carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Chegg and Baidu are set to report their first-quarter 2025 results on May 12 and May 21, respectively. Marvell Technology is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 29.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.