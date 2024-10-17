DoorDash's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DASH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for DoorDash. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 0% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $671,000, and 6 are calls, amounting to $372,356.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $160.0 for DoorDash during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $22.65 $22.05 $22.3 $160.00 $446.0K 214 200 DASH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $22.7 $22.3 $22.5 $160.00 $225.0K 214 300 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.95 $6.8 $6.85 $160.00 $172.1K 892 253 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.81 $2.8 $2.8 $150.00 $56.8K 1.0K 414 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $53.3 $52.7 $52.85 $100.00 $52.8K 1.2K 10

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

In light of the recent options history for DoorDash, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 404,498, the DASH's price is up by 0.56%, now at $150.7. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for DoorDash

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $158.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DoorDash with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

