DoorDash's Food Delivery Program Leads To Online Protests

(RTTNews) - Food delivery company DoorDash Inc. (DSH) recently announced that it would be reinstating a company program, as per which all employees, including engineers, managers and top executives, would have to make one food delivery or "dash" a month. Not everyone, is however, interested in doing this task.

One employee voiced his/her concerns on the platform Blind, an app which lets people talk to others in their field anonymously, reports said. The post, titled "DoorDash making engineers deliver food," protested against the policy.

The Blind post read like this- "I didn't sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter/job description about this. The post led to a long thread of over 1,500 comments with mixed reactions.

Blind asks people to use a work email to sign up, and confirmed that the author of the post was a DoorDash employee.

Commenting on the post, a DoorDash spokesperson said, "This isn't new, we've always had this program and simply paused it for a bit during the pandemic. The sentiment of the employee on Blind is not a reflection of the employee base at large. This is a valued program we've had since the company's inception."

The spokesperson added that if employees can't make a food delivery as part of the WeDash program, as it's called, they have two other options: WeMerchant and WeSupport. In the first, employees support a DoorDash merchant, like a restaurant, for a day. The second has employees follow customer service agents.

The company said any money made in WeDash food deliveries is donated to charity and the goal of the program is to bring all the employees closer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.