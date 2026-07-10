DoorDash vs. Uber Technologies: Which Media Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

DoorDash holds a dominant position in the domestic food delivery market while aggressively expanding into grocery and retail logistics.

Uber Technologies leverages its global mobility network and scale to drive significant free cash flow and high net margin levels.

Which on-demand platform is the better addition to your portfolio as these companies transition into mature profit generators?

10 stocks we like better than DoorDash ›

As delivery platforms mature, investors often weigh specialized growth against global scale. Deciding between DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) requires analyzing their different paths toward achieving sustained profitability and market dominance.

DoorDash dominates domestic food delivery while expanding into retail and grocery services. Uber uses its ride-hailing backbone to power a global ecosystem of transit and logistics. Both firms are evolving from cash-burning startups into profitable giants, making them prime candidates for investors interested in companies that bridge digital and physical worlds.

The case for DoorDash

DoorDash operates a local commerce platform that connects consumers with over 1 million merchants across 40 countries. The company has moved beyond restaurant delivery, signing major nationwide agreements with retailers like Dollar Tree and AutoParts.com to facilitate on-demand logistics. This strategy focuses on increasing the frequency of use by making the app a one-stop shop among tech stocks that serve local needs.

Financial performance has shown significant momentum recently. In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $13.7 billion, representing growth of approximately 27.9% compared to the prior year. The company also generated a net income of close to $935.0 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 6.8%. Net margin measures how much profit a company keeps from every dollar of sales.

On the balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.3x as of December 2025, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. The current ratio, measuring the ability to pay short-term debts with current assets, was about 1.4x. Free cash flow was roughly $2.2 billion, though note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 43.2% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Uber Technologies

Uber operates a massive global network divided into mobility, delivery, and freight segments. The company has aggressively expanded its international footprint, recently receiving approval to acquire the Getir delivery business in Turkey. While it recently paused some European expansion to focus on acquiring Delivery Hero, Uber remains a dominant force in nearly every market where it operates.

The company's financial scale is substantial and growing. For FY 2025, revenue reached close to $52.0 billion, a nearly 18.3% increase over the previous fiscal year. Uber reported a net income of approximately $10.1 billion; however, nearly half of this reported profit resulted from a one-time, non-cash tax benefit of $5 billion related to its Dutch operations. This puts the company's true organic operating margin at around 9.7%. This still represents a healthy level of profitability as the company leverages its massive user base of over 200 million people.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.4x, indicating the mix of debt and equity used to finance assets. The current ratio stood at approximately 1.1x, showing the company's ability to cover its short-term obligations. Free cash flow, or the cash left over after paying for operations and equipment, was nearly $9.8 billion for the fiscal year.

Risk profile comparison

DoorDash faces persistent legal challenges regarding whether its delivery drivers should be classified as independent contractors or employees. Adverse rulings could significantly raise labor costs and disrupt its fundamental business model. Additionally, the company competes in a crowded field against well-capitalized rivals like Amazon and Instacart. Settlement of lawsuits regarding unauthorized merchant listings and reliance on processors like PayPal also highlights ongoing reputational and operational risks.

Uber deals with intense scrutiny over its governance and safety practices, including derivative lawsuits involving the board of directors. The termination of its robotaxi partnership with Alphabet creates uncertainty around its future autonomous vehicle strategy. Global regulatory shifts regarding worker classification and the financial burden of managing thousands of lawsuits remain primary operational risks.

Valuation comparison

Uber appears to be the more attractively valued option because it currently trades at significantly lower multiples across both the P/S ratio and Forward P/E.

Metric DoorDash Uber Technologies Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 76.3x 22.4x 16.6x P/S ratio 6.1x 2.9x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLC sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Uber. DoorDash is having a strong year with record membership signups, a new high in monthly active users, and total orders growing at an impressive clip. The Deliveroo acquisition also opens up a bigger international runway. For a long-term investor focused purely on food delivery, DoorDash is a reasonable choice.

But Uber operates on a completely different scale. Gross bookings grew more than 20% for the third consecutive quarter and trips are up 20% year over year. The company is generating substantial free cash flow across both its ridesharing and delivery businesses. That combination of two large, growing platforms under one roof gives Uber a durability that DoorDash simply can't match yet.

Uber is also investing early and thoughtfully in autonomous vehicle partnerships, which positions it well regardless of how the AV landscape ultimately shakes out. DoorDash is a focused bet on delivery. But Uber is a bet on how people and goods move around the world. For a long-term investor, that bigger canvas wins.

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Sara Appino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, DoorDash, PayPal, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Instacart and recommends the following options: short September 2026 $47.50 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.