DoorDash vs. Lyft: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

DoorDash dominates the local commerce landscape with a robust net income of nearly $935 million and an expanding international presence.

Lyft has achieved high profitability through strategic luxury acquisitions and operational efficiency in the ridesharing market.

Which gig-economy leader is the better addition to your portfolio today?

10 stocks we like better than DoorDash ›

The gig economy has matured into a battle for efficiency and scale. Deciding between DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) requires weighing high-growth delivery dominance against a leaner, ride-sharing specialist.

DoorDash operates a sprawling local commerce platform focusing on food and grocery delivery, while Lyft concentrates on multimodal transportation and ride-hailing services. Both companies have moved past their early-stage losses, yet they offer distinct risk profiles and valuation models for long-term investors looking for exposure to modern logistics and mobility.

The case for DoorDash

DoorDash has evolved into a leader in local commerce by connecting merchants, consumers, and delivery drivers. The company serves over 56 million active users through a network that includes restaurants, grocery stores, and pet retailers. Recent acquisitions of Deliveroo and SevenRooms have expanded its global footprint, allowing the platform to manage over 35 million members across its various subscription programs.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $13.7 billion, representing nearly 27.9% growth from the previous year. This growth helped the company achieve a net income of nearly $935.0 million, a major improvement from prior fiscal periods. The company maintains a net margin of roughly 6.8%, reflecting its ability to generate profit as it scales its diverse delivery categories.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. The current ratio stands at roughly 1.4x, indicating the company has sufficient assets to cover its short-term obligations. Free cash flow reached nearly $2.2 billion in FY 2025. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 43.2% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for Lyft

Lyft operates a multimodal platform that facilitates ridesharing, bike sharing, and scooter services across more than 650 cities. The company has focused on premium segments by acquiring TBR, a luxury chauffeuring service, and expanded internationally via the acquisition of Freenow. These moves allow the company to serve nearly 51.3 million annual riders while strengthening its relationships with corporate clients and municipal transit systems.

For FY 2025, the company reported revenue of close to $6.3 billion, which indicates a growth rate of approximately 9.2% over the prior year. More strikingly, the company achieved a net income of approximately $2.8 billion during this period. This resulted in a net margin of nearly 45.0%, suggesting a highly profitable year as the business optimized its rider network and integrated new service tiers.

As of the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is roughly 0.4x, representing the relationship between total debt and equity. The current ratio is approximately 0.6x, which means total liabilities exceed shareholder equity. Free cash flow for FY 2025 was nearly $1.1 billion. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 27.6% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

DoorDash faces intense pressure from competitive consolidation, particularly following Uber Technologies' (NYSE:UBER) move to complete its acquisition of Postmates. The company also faces persistent legal challenges regarding driver classification and regulatory scrutiny of tip transparency and pay practices. Furthermore, while previous merchant listing disputes have been settled, the company remains vulnerable to cybersecurity threats that could compromise sensitive user data.

Lyft is currently facing significant litigation risks related to safety and assault claims, which could result in substantial financial liabilities. The regulatory environment for classifying drivers as independent contractors remains a major uncertainty in key markets such as California and New York. Additionally, the company faces scrutiny over its background-check protocols, as critics argue that existing processes may be inadequate to prevent future driver misconduct.

Valuation comparison

Lyft appears more attractively priced based on its lower forward P/E and P/S ratio compared to DoorDash, which commands a higher growth premium.

Metric DoorDash Lyft Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 74.5x 24.7x 16.7x P/S ratio 6.0x 0.9x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLC sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

DoorDash dominates the food delivery market and now delivers grocery and retail items. Lyft focuses on ride-sharing. Though they serve different customer needs, both have benefited from the growing demand for app-based services and rely on the gig economy. So, which stock is the better buy in 2026?

DoorDash has established itself as the clear leader in U.S. food delivery, to the point where its name has begun to be used as a verb: “Let’s DoorDash dinner tonight.” It does have competition in that space, though, including Uber Eats and Grubhub. It’s been expanding into the delivery of other retail items, including grocery and convenience store offerings. It has a large customer base, an extensive logistics network, and has consistently delivered strong revenue growth. But that growth is reflected in its high valuation.

Lyft remains much smaller than its main competitor, Uber. It has formed strategic partnerships with airlines, hotels, credit cards, and other companies to offer discounts and credits. Its smaller scale limits its pricing power, which is a competitive disadvantage. But it has consistently generated positive free cash flow. Also, its valuation is much lower than that of many comparable businesses. The impact of self-driving vehicles on the ride-sharing industry remains to be seen.

Between these two companies, I would choose DoorDash. I think its higher valuation is justified, considering its prospects for expansion and long-term growth.

Should you buy stock in DoorDash right now?

Before you buy stock in DoorDash, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and DoorDash wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $418,761!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,195,804!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 3, 2026.

Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends DoorDash and Lyft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.