DoorDash Unveils Ultra-fast Grocery Deliveries

(RTTNews) - Delivery service company DoorDash is introducing ultra-fast grocery deliveries in 10-15 minutes beginning with DashMart in New York City. The company aims to expand its new service to select DoorDash grocery and convenience partners over the next year.

From Monday onwards, instant deliveries began from a New York City DashMart location in Chelsea, with more locations and partners coming over the next few months.

With over 2,000 items, DashMart offers a wide assortment of fresh and frozen grocery staples, snacks, household goods, and local products.

The DashMart Chelsea location will be open from 7 am to 2 am daily. Customers within the delivery zone can visit the DoorDash app or website and place an order from DashMart for a delivery. Customers with DashPass will see $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on their orders.

The customers can also use the code WELCOMENYC to receive $15 off your first order one time only through the end of the year. The offer is valid only in NYC, and on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees.

The company expects ultra-fast deliveries to offer a new opportunity for couriers who are seeking a set schedule and more regular earnings, as these deliveries require a different operating model.

For this, DashCorps, a DoorDash company, will employ full-time courier employees who will work regular schedules, be actively managed, and use a new app designed specifically for their unique work.

Further, DoorDash, the largest US on-demand local delivery platform, will donate excess DashMart produce to Chelsea Community Fridge & Cupboard in an ongoing effort to reduce food waste.

Christopher Payne, President of DoorDash, said, "Many New Yorkers already turn to DoorDash for their next meal or essentials purchases, which puts us in an exciting place to deliver on the promise of ultra-fast delivery. Consumers increasingly expect an effortless, enjoyable experience, so while we are starting with DashMarts, our goal is to expand this offering to select grocery and convenience partners."

DoorDash's DashMarts, which was introduced in 2020, is a virtual, one-stop-shop store for on-demand items. It also offers a new channel for local businesses to reach consumers online.

In New York, DoorDash has already expanded its partnerships with local merchants to offer packaged staples from restaurants. DashMarts support nearly 400 local and regional producers/retailers.

The technology company connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan and Germany.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.