DoorDash Unusual Options Activity For May 27

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DASH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for DoorDash.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $59,500, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $954,250.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $210.0 for DoorDash over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DoorDash's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DoorDash's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

DoorDash Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.0 $7.95 $8.0 $205.00 $347.2K 197 1.1K DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.0 $7.9 $8.0 $205.00 $111.2K 197 666 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.1 $7.9 $8.1 $205.00 $88.2K 197 322 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.65 $8.3 $8.3 $205.00 $83.0K 197 100 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.0 $8.0 $8.0 $205.00 $80.0K 197 422

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

In light of the recent options history for DoorDash, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of DoorDash

Trading volume stands at 1,178,237, with DASH's price up by 0.3%, positioned at $206.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for DoorDash

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $208.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on DoorDash with a target price of $196. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $198. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on DoorDash with a target price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on DoorDash with a target price of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DoorDash with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for DASH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Wedbush Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral

