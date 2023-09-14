DoorDash To Transfer Its Stock Exchange Listing To Nasdaq From NYSE

News & Insights

September 14, 2023

(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc. (DASH) said that it will transfer its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market from the New York Stock Exchange. The company expects to begin trading as a Nasdaq-listed company on September 27, 2023 and will continue to trade under the symbol "DASH."

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers.

