DoorDash to switch listing to Nasdaq

Sept 14 (Reuters) - DoorDash DASH.N will transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Stock Market from the New York Stock Exchange, the delivery firm said on Thursday.

The company, which made its market debut in December 2020, said it expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Sept. 27, and will retain the symbol "DASH".

The move comes as grocery delivery peer Instacart is expected to debut on the Nasdaq later this month.

DoorDash has continued to benefit from the pandemic-driven consumer shift to ordering everything from food to home supplies online, with the company last month lifting its annual core profit forecast for the second time.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

