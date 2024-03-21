News & Insights

Markets
DASH

DoorDash To Expand Partnership With Wing In The U.S. To Integrate Drone Delivery

March 21, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - DoorDash (DASH) and Wing announced the launch of their drone delivery partnership in the U.S., starting in Christiansburg, VA. Select local consumers will be able to order from Wendy's through the DoorDash marketplace.

The drone delivery partnership with Wing was born out of DoorDash Labs, DoorDash's robotics and automation arm. Wing is part of Google's parent company, Alphabet. It offers drone delivery.

Cosimo Leipold, Head of Partnerships, at Wing, said: "Wing has now made over 350,000 deliveries across three countries and looking ahead we are focused on providing a fast, affordable and safe service to our partners so they can better serve their customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DASH
GOOG
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.