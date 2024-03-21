DoorDash To Expand Partnership With Wing In The U.S. To Integrate Drone Delivery

(RTTNews) - DoorDash (DASH) and Wing announced the launch of their drone delivery partnership in the U.S., starting in Christiansburg, VA. Select local consumers will be able to order from Wendy's through the DoorDash marketplace.

The drone delivery partnership with Wing was born out of DoorDash Labs, DoorDash's robotics and automation arm. Wing is part of Google's parent company, Alphabet. It offers drone delivery.

Cosimo Leipold, Head of Partnerships, at Wing, said: "Wing has now made over 350,000 deliveries across three countries and looking ahead we are focused on providing a fast, affordable and safe service to our partners so they can better serve their customers."

