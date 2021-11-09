US Markets
DoorDash to buy Finland food delivery startup in over $8 billion deal

Nov 9 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc DASH.N said on Tuesday it would buy Finland-based food delivery startup Wolt Enterprises OY in an all-stock deal valued at about 7 billion euros ($8.09 billion).

($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

