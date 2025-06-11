DoorDash Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 5 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $209.0, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This current average has decreased by 2.25% from the previous average price target of $213.81.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of DoorDash among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Hold $198.00 - Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $200.00 $190.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $196.00 $197.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $198.00 $201.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $190.00 $150.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $225.00 $225.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $210.00 $245.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $210.00 $230.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Lowers Neutral $190.00 $210.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $175.00 $205.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $235.00 $245.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $201.00 $198.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for DoorDash's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of DoorDash's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Financial Insights: DoorDash

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 20.65%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

