DoorDash Slides On Completion Of Acquisition Of Wolt Enterprises

(RTTNews) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company said it has completed the acquisition of Wolt Enterprises Oy in an all-stock transaction.

The technology company said the combination will help accelerate its international growth through faster product development and improved investment efficiency.

Currently, shares are at $72.39, down 5.88 percent from the previous close of $76.91 on a volume of 3,316,953. The shares have traded in a range of $57.60-$257.25 on average volume of 5,891,196.

