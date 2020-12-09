US Markets
DoorDash shares set to jump in blockbuster U.S. market debut

Shares of DoorDash Inc were set to soar in their debut on Wednesday after the food delivery startup raised $3.37 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020.

At 10.20 a.m. ET, the company's shares were indicated to open between $125 and $130, far above its upwardly revised initial public offering price of $102 apiece.

