DoorDash shares set to blow past IPO price in blockbuster debut

Updates range, adds background

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shares of DoorDash Inc DASH.N were set to soar in their debut on Wednesday after the food delivery startup raised $3.37 billion in one of the biggest U.S. stock market launches so far in 2020.

At 10:50 a.m. ET, the company's shares were indicated to open between $140 and $145, far above its upwardly revised initial public offering price of $102 apiece.

The indicated jump mirrors that of Warren Buffett-backed Snowflake Inc SNOW.N, which saw its shares more than double in their New York Stock Exchange debut in September.

DoorDash's potential listing gains also bode well for home rental startup Airbnb Inc ABNB.O, which is scheduled to make a highly-anticipated market debut on Thursday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.