DoorDash Rises 22% Year to Date: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?

DoorDash DASH shares have rallied 21.7% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s increase of 44.6% and the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s surge of 24.3%.



DASH shares have also underperformed its closest peer, Uber Technologies UBER, which is also expanding its footprint in the local food delivery logistics platforms through its online delivery platform Uber Eats. Uber Technologies’ shares have rallied 56% in the year-to-date period.



The underperformance can be attributed to extensive competition in its largest segment and local food delivery logistics. The market is highly fragmented, and the company is constantly struggling for market share with other local food delivery logistics platforms.

However, the company is benefiting from strong order growth and rising Marketplace GOV, along with enhanced logistics efficiency and a growing contribution from advertising.

DoorDash Benefits From Expanding Partner Network

DoorDash is consistently investing in expanding its partner base to provide express grocery delivery for consumers, a new offering that cements its position further among other on-demand delivery platforms. This has boosted DoorDash’s total orders and marketplace GOV. In the third quarter of 2025, total orders increased 21% year over year to 776 million. Marketplace GOV increased 25% year over year to $25 billion, reflecting strong demand across platforms.



The company’s expanding partner base, which includes Waymo, Kroger, McDonald’s MCD, and Ace Hardware, has acted as a catalyst for growth, significantly broadening DoorDash’s reach and enhancing its service offerings.



In October 2025, DASH announced a partnership with Waymo to test an autonomous delivery service in Metro Phoenix. They also introduced a limited-time $10 Waymo ride promotion for DashPass members in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Phoenix. The service will begin with DashMart deliveries and will expand later this year as part of DoorDash’s Autonomous Delivery Platform initiative.



Further expanding its partner base in August, DoorDash and McDonald’s launched a new U.S. online ordering experience via McDonald’s.com, enabling customers to order McDelivery directly via mobile web or desktop without needing an app or account. This integration enhances convenience and expands DASH and McDonald’s global collaboration across 29 countries.

DASH Benefits From Expanding Portfolio

DoorDash’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In September 2025, DoorDash introduced Dot, its first commercial autonomous delivery robot.



It is designed to navigate bike lanes, roads and sidewalks for local commerce. Integrated with DoorDash’s new Autonomous Delivery Platform, Dot enables seamless, AI-driven multi-modal deliveries. This also includes the use of robots, drones and Dashers to improve speed, cost and efficiency within DoorDash’s expanding global network.

Earnings Estimate Revisions Show Upward Trend for DASH

DoorDash’s strength in total orders and Marketplace GOV is expected to benefit its top-line growth. For the fourth quarter of 2025, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $28.9-$29.5 billion.



For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, indicating a 6.5% decrease over the past 30 days. The figure implies a year-over-year increase of 693.10%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 revenues is pegged at $13.62 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 27.07%.

DoorDash Faces Rising Competition as CART Expands Reach

Despite an expanding portfolio and partner base, DoorDash is constantly battling for market share with other local food delivery logistics platforms such as Uber Technologies and Maplebear CART, which is doing business as Instacart. As competition intensifies, companies are seeking new ways to differentiate themselves and expand their market presence.



Maplebear, operating as Instacart, recently announced the launch of Instacart’s AI Solutions. The comprehensive suite of enterprise-grade tools is designed to help grocers use AI in both online and in-store operations.



The offerings include Cart Assistant, Store View, Catalog Engine and Agentic Analytics. These tools aim to improve personalization, simplify inventory management, and provide data-driven insights through partnerships with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and other AI leaders. These innovations highlight Maplebear’s strong presence in the evolving food delivery and retail technology landscape.

DASH Stock Is Overvalued

DoorDash shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F.



In terms of the trailing 12-month Price/Book ratio, DASH is trading at 9.18, higher than the Internet - Services industry’s 7.40X.

What Should Investors Do With DASH Stock?

DoorDash’s strong order growth, expanding partnerships, and portfolio support its bullish outlook. However, intense competition, along with a fragmented market, could pressure margins. Stretched valuation also remains a concern.



DoorDash currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), which implies that investors should stay away from the stock right now.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

