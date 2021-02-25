DoorDash revenue jumps in first quarterly results since IPO

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Food delivery company DoorDash Inc on Thursday reported an over three-fold rise in quarterly revenue in its first results as a public company.

The company, which went public in December in one of the biggest initial public offerings of the year, said its revenue rose to $970 million for in the fourth quarter, from $298 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;)) Keywords: DOORDASH RESULTS/ (URGENT)

