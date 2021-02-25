US Markets
DASH

DoorDash revenue jumps in first quarterly results since IPO

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Food delivery company DoorDash Inc on Thursday reported an over three-fold rise in quarterly revenue in its first results as a public company.

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Food delivery company DoorDash Inc on Thursday reported an over three-fold rise in quarterly revenue in its first results as a public company.

The company, which went public in December in one of the biggest initial public offerings of the year, said its revenue rose to $970 million for in the fourth quarter, from $298 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu;)) Keywords: DOORDASH RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DASH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More