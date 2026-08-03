DoorDash to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

DoorDash DASH is set to release its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 50 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a year-over-year decline of 23.08%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.32 billion, suggesting a 31.53% increase year over year.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it twice, with an average surprise of 7.98%.

DoorDash, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DoorDash, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

Let us see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Driven DASH’s Q2 2026

DoorDash’s second-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising. In the first quarter of 2026, Marketplace GOV increased 37% year over year to $31.6 billion. For the second quarter of 2026, DoorDash expects Marketplace GOV in the range of $32.4-$33.4 billion.



DoorDash is consistently investing in expanding its partner base to provide express grocery delivery for consumers, a new offering that cements its position further among other on-demand delivery platforms. This is expected to have boosted DoorDash’s total orders in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter total orders is pegged at $974 million, indicating 27.9% year-over-year growth.



DoorDash’s second-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from healthy consumer demand, accelerating DashPass membership and rising order frequency. Monthly active users reached an all-time high, while member growth accelerated and subscription engagement remained strong across DoorDash, Deliveroo and Wolt. The company indicated that the second quarter had started on a strong note, reflecting sustained demand momentum.



The quarterly performance is expected to have benefited from continued strength in DoorDash’s grocery and new-verticals businesses. The company has been expanding its grocery selection by adding retail partners while improving affordability, basket building, fulfillment capabilities and picking accuracy. Continued grocery market share gains, broader merchant selection and investments in DashMart Fulfillment Services and retail fulfilment capabilities are expected to have supported higher order frequency in the second quarter.



However, DoorDash faces extensive competition in its largest business category, local food delivery logistics, which is expected to have hurt its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The company also faces competition from local incumbents in the markets. Heavy investments in global infrastructure, new verticals and technology platforms are creating prolonged cost burdens.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



DoorDash has an Earnings ESP of -8.15% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have gained 7.6% in the year-to-date period. NVIDA is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2027 results on Aug. 26.



Analog Devices ADI has an Earnings ESP of +2.73% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Analog Devices shares have gained 35.5% in the year-to-date period. Analog Devices is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 19.



Applied Materials AMAT has an Earnings ESP of +1.52% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Applied Materials shares have gained 97.5% in the year-to-date period. Applied Materials is set to report its third-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 13.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.