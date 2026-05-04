DoorDash to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

DoorDash DASH is set to release its first-quarter 2026 results on May 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 41 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.82%



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $4.12 billion, suggesting a 36.03% increase year over year.



The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing it twice, with an average surprise of 7.10%.

DoorDash, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DoorDash, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Note

DoorDash’s first-quarter 2026 performance is expected to have benefited from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising. For the first quarter of 2026, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $31.0-$31.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter Marketplace GOV is pegged at $31.49 billion, indicating 36% year-over-year growth.



DoorDash is consistently investing in expanding its partner base to provide express grocery delivery for consumers, a new offering that cements its position further among other on-demand delivery platforms. This is expected to have boosted DoorDash’s total orders in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter total orders is pegged at $956 million, indicating 31% year-over-year growth.



One of the major contributors to DoorDash’s e-commerce growth is its expansion into new verticals, such as grocery, convenience, alcohol, and retail. The company has been adding top grocers like Kroger and local grocery stores to its platform, solidifying its position as a leader in order volume and customer acquisition in the grocery delivery space. This growth is expected to have enhanced customer loyalty and increased order frequency in the first quarter.



Growing monthly active users, driven by both domestic and international markets, is expected to have aided DASH’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, DoorDash is facing extensive competition in its largest business category, the local food delivery logistics, which is expected to have hurt its top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The company is also facing competition from local incumbents in the markets. Heavy investments in global infrastructure, new verticals and technology platforms are creating prolonged cost burdens.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



DoorDash has an Earnings ESP of +2.06% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +2.79% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks shares have gained 31.8% in the year-to-date period. Arista Networks is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 5.



Audioeye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +9.62% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Audioeye shares have lost 23.5% in the year-to-date period. Audioeye is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on May 13.



CDW CDW has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



CDW shares have lost 0.1% in the year-to-date period. CDW is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 6.

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CDW Corporation (CDW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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