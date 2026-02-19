DoorDash Q4 Earnings Miss Estimate, Revenues Increase Y/Y, Shares Rise

DoorDash DASH reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of 48 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 33 cents. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.24%.



Revenues increased 38% year over year to $3.96 billion, missing the consensus mark by 0.37%. The net revenue margin dropped to 13.3% from 13.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Following the results, DoorDash shares are up by 6.8% at the time of writing this article.

DASH’s Q4 Details

In the fourth quarter of 2025, total orders increased 32% year over year to 903 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.69%. Total orders were driven by growth in consumers, average consumer engagement and the acquisition of Deliveroo.



DoorDash, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

Marketplace GOV increased 39% year over year to $29.7 billion. The figure beat the consensus mark by 1.64%.



The adjusted gross profit was $2.08 billion, up 41.4% year over year. The adjusted gross margin expanded 140 bps on a year-over-year basis to 52.6%.



The contribution margin was 35.5% compared with 33.7% reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted sales & marketing expenses rose 34.1% year over year to $676 million. Adjusted research & development expenses increased 65.1% year over year to $274 million. Adjusted general & administrative expenses surged 48.7% year over year to $351 million.



Adjusted EBITDA was $780 million, up 38% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was flat at 19.7%.

DASH’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, DoorDash had $5.78 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities compared with $8.32 billion as of Sept. 30, 2025.



The cash flow from operations was $421 million in the fourth quarter compared with $871 million in the prior quarter. Free cash flow was $254 million compared with the previous quarter’s figure of $723 million.

DASH Initiates 1Q26 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV to be in the range of $31.0-$31.8 billion.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $675-$775 million.

For 2026, DoorDash expects stock-based compensation expense between $1.3 billion and $1.4 billion. Depreciation and amortization expense is anticipated to be in the range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DoorDash currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Micron Technology MU, MongoDB MDB, and Credo Technology Group CRDO are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Micron Technology shares have gained 308% in the past 12-month period. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on March 19. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MongoDB shares have returned 25.2% in the past 12-month period. MDB is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2026 results on March 2. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Credo Technology Group shares have gained 79.4% in the past 12-month period. CRDO is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.