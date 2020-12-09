DoorDash prices IPO at $102, well above the upwardly revised range

DoorDash, North America's largest online restaurant delivery service, raised $3.4 billion by offering 33 million shares at $102, well above the upwardly revised range of $90 to $95. The company had originally filed to offer the same number of shares at a range of $75-$85. At pricing, Doordash commands a fully diluted market value of $38.2 billion, 28% higher than originally anticipated.



DoorDash plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol DASH. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

