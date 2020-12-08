DoorDash prices IPO above at $102, above target range -source

US Markets
DoorDash prices IPO above at $102, above target range

Joshua Franklin
Chibuike Oguh
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

DoorDash Inc on Tuesday agreed to sell shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday at $102 apiece, above its upwardly revised target range, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO gives the U.S. food delivery startup a fully diluted valuation of around $38 billion, more than double its $16 billion valuation during a private fundraising round in June.

DoorDash did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The source requested anonymity as the details were not yet public.

