News & Insights

Stocks
DASH

DoorDash price target raised to $200 from $175 at BTIG

December 06, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $200 from $175 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s tracking points to stable gross order volume growth this quarter, implying the company should produce at the high-end of its guide, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG adds that the growth-adjusted valuation on DoorDash shares is reasonable relative to large cap consumer-facing Internet.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DASH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DASH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.