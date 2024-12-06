DoorDash price target raised to $200 from $175 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $200 from $175 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s tracking points to stable gross order volume growth this quarter, implying the company should produce at the high-end of its guide, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BTIG adds that the growth-adjusted valuation on DoorDash shares is reasonable relative to large cap consumer-facing Internet.

