DoorDash price target raised to $200 from $155 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $200 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following what the firm calls “Beat & Raise Q3 EPS results.” Following the report, the firm increased its GMV estimates for FY25 by about 3% and its revenue view by about 4%, the analyst tells investors.
