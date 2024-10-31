News & Insights

DoorDash price target raised to $200 from $155 at Evercore ISI

October 31, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $200 from $155 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares following what the firm calls “Beat & Raise Q3 EPS results.” Following the report, the firm increased its GMV estimates for FY25 by about 3% and its revenue view by about 4%, the analyst tells investors.

