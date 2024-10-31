DoorDash price target raised to $180 from $170 at Truist

Truist analyst Youssef Squali raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $180 from $170 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the stock following stronger set of Q3 results and a solid Q4 guide that was driven by broad-based momentum across all segments, and this is “all the more impressive” given the company’s growing scale across various verticals and geographies while reflecting the management’s strong execution of driving retention, frequency, gross profits and meticulous attention to the unit economics, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

