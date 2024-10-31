DoorDash price target raised to $180 from $160 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $180 from $160 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. DoorDash’s Marketplace GOV and EBITDA were above Street estimates by 1% and 4%, respectively, guiding Q4 GOV growth at 19% year over year at the high end, implying modest deceleration from current levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DoorDash remains one of the firm’s top picks in Global Internet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.