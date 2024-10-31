News & Insights

DoorDash price target raised to $180 from $160 at Cantor Fitzgerald

October 31, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Deepak Mathivanan raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $180 from $160 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. DoorDash’s Marketplace GOV and EBITDA were above Street estimates by 1% and 4%, respectively, guiding Q4 GOV growth at 19% year over year at the high end, implying modest deceleration from current levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DoorDash remains one of the firm’s top picks in Global Internet.

