DoorDash price target raised to $180 from $145 at Needham

Needham raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $180 from $145 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company continues to show strong execution with FY24 shaping up to be a third consecutive year of driving 20% bookings growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Frequency gains from incremental product improvements continues to be a significant value driver for the company, along with benefits from consumer wallet share going towards the convenience economy, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DASH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.