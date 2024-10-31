News & Insights

DoorDash price target raised to $180 from $145 at Needham

October 31, 2024 — 10:25 am EDT

Needham raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $180 from $145 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company continues to show strong execution with FY24 shaping up to be a third consecutive year of driving 20% bookings growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Frequency gains from incremental product improvements continues to be a significant value driver for the company, along with benefits from consumer wallet share going towards the convenience economy, the firm added.

