DoorDash price target raised to $180 from $140 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $180 from $140 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm said they posted solid results and outlook, continued momentum across the business.

