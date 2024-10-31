DoorDash price target raised to $180 from $140 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Brian Pitz raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $180 from $140 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 gross order value, with EBITDA improvement driven by a combination of gross margin leverage and lower legal fees, the analyst tells investors in a research note. DoorDash also generated all-time high frequency, given improving product selection, the firm added.

