DoorDash price target raised to $170 from $150 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $170 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is positive on the name as one of the best positioned stocks within the Internet Group long-term despite its 55% year-to-date run-up, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Truist Card Data also shows that U.S. Marketplace gross order value is tracking virtually in-line with consensus even as Hurricane Helene negatively impacted demand in the last week of the quarter, Truist added.

