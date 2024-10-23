DoorDash price target raised to $168 from $150 at BofA

BofA raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $168 from $150 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. E-commerce trends were mixed in the first two weeks of October, with Delivery outperforming, notes the firm. Based on BSM and SensorTower app data, BofA expects a strong Q3 for the delivery sector and raised its price targets on select gig economy stocks and eBay (EBAY), the analyst tells investors.

