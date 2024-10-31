News & Insights

DoorDash price target raised to $165 from $124 at Roth MKM

October 31, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Roth MKM raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $165 from $124 but keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a clean beat and raise in gross order value, revenue, and EBITDA, while reaching GAAP profitability, and the firm has a growing positive bias on its execution year-to-date, though its rating remains “disciplined” based on valuation, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

