DoorDash price target raised to $163 from $120 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler raised the firm’s price target on DoorDash (DASH) to $163 from $120 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company turned GAAP profitable for the first time as a public company in Q3, and with “best in class execution” among the delivery players as well as new and mature cohorts performing above expectations, the future “looks favorable on all sides,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says S&P 500 Index “inclusion could enter the conversation at some point in 2025.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DASH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.