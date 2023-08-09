DoorDash Partners With Staples for Back-to-School Delivery

Online delivery platform DoorDash has partnered with office supply giant Staples to offer consumers same-day delivery, often in under an hour, of back-to-school supplies.

The program, which runs through Aug. 13, is offering $20 off Staples’ orders of at least $40 using code STAPLES20. Staples’ products are available on DashPass, the delivery platform’s membership program, on all eligible orders that meet minimum subtotals.

Nearly 1,000 U.S. Staples stores are available on the DoorDash marketplace, which offers on-demand access to a wide selection of lunch boxes, pencils, crayons, glue, scissors, binders, notebooks, printers, calculators and more.

The announcement follows the launch of DoorDash’s Back-to-School hub , which is offering deals on retail and grocery items from stores including ALDI, DICK’S Sporting Goods, Sprouts Farmers Market and Walgreens.

Deals running on the DoorDash hub through Aug. 13 include 30% off orders of $35 or more or up to $15 off at Walgreens using the code BACK2SCHOOL30. Also, customers can get 20% off orders of $20 or more or up to $15 off at DICK’S Sporting Goods with code SCHOOL23.

More deals from Instacart, Grubhub

Starting Aug. 14 through Sept. 3, Aldi and Sprouts Farmers Market are each offering 20% off on orders of $75 or more, with special offers for new customers.

Rite Aid customers can get 30% off orders of $35 or more and up to $15 off from Aug. 28 through Sept. 3.

Wawa is offering $5 off on orders of $20 more beginning Aug. 22 through Sept. 4.

Other online delivery platforms that have been running back-to-school deals include Instacart and Grubhub .

The Instacart app and website are offering free same-day delivery of school supplies from stores including Office Depot, Cub, Walgreens, CVS, Michaels, Costco, Sam’s Club, Kohls and DICK'S Sporting Goods.

For college students, Grubhub’s Grubhub+ loyalty program offers free delivery, or 5% back on pickup orders of $18 or more, at select off-campus restaurants through Grubhub Campus Dining. The company recently relaunched the loyalty program, which gives members access to unlimited free deliveries on eligible restaurant and convenience orders of more than $12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.