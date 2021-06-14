Markets
DoorDash Partners With PetSmart To Facilitate On-Demand Delivery Of Pet Essentials

RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - DoorDash (DASH) said that it has partnered with pet specialty retailer PetSmart to facilitate on-demand delivery of pet supplies and accessories across nearly 1,500 PetSmart locations nationwide.

DoorDash noted that customers could order pet products for on-demand delivery through the DoorDash app or website in addition to the Petsmart.com website for same-day delivery powered exclusively through DoorDash Drive.

DoorDash said it will offer more than 11,000 items from PetSmart including pet food, toys and treats, habitats and supplements, and more. Pet parents can now shop for everything they need for the lifetime care of their pets in a convenient and accessible way through the DoorDash app.

PetSmart is available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.

