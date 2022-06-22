DoorDash Partners Loblaw To Provide Grocery Delivery Service To Customers In Canada

(RTTNews) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) and Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (L.TO) announced Wednesday a collaboration that will bring a new and innovative grocery delivery service to customers in Canada.

Starting this August, PC Express Rapid Delivery will make grocery and convenience items available to customers in an expected express delivery time of 30-minutes-or-less, including grocery and convenience items supplied by Loblaw.

This service will kick off in major cities across the country, including Vancouver, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary and Kitchener.

Customers can shop for grocery and convenience items to be delivered through express rapid delivery by visiting the DoorDash Marketplace app and selecting "PC Express" Rapid Delivery, or via PCExpress.ca.

Starting in July, customers will also be able to order on the DoorDash Marketplace app from their favourite Loblaw Companies retail stores, including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, Maxi, Shoppers Drug Mart & Pharmaprix.

DoorDash will also power same-day delivery for grocery and convenience items from all Loblaw banner stores on Loblaw's own pcexpress.ca through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash's fulfilment platform that powers direct delivery to customers for any business.

