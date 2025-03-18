DoorDash Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DASH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for DoorDash. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 40% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,500, and 9 calls, totaling $694,054.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $195.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for DoorDash's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across DoorDash's significant trades, within a strike price range of $180.0 to $195.0, over the past month.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.25 $14.85 $15.25 $190.00 $161.6K 565 120 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.45 $15.1 $15.45 $190.00 $159.1K 565 375 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.2 $14.85 $15.2 $190.00 $115.5K 565 221 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $16.15 $15.05 $15.3 $190.00 $76.5K 565 222 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.5 $180.00 $42.5K 496 66

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Having examined the options trading patterns of DoorDash, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of DoorDash With a volume of 2,193,610, the price of DASH is down -2.13% at $185.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days. What The Experts Say On DoorDash

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $235.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for DoorDash with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

