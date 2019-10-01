DoorDash Offering 1 Mln Big Macs From McDonald's For A Cent

(RTTNews) - Food delivery app DoorDash is offering one million Big Mac sandwiches from McDonald's for one cent each. As part of the promotion, the company is also offering a chance to win $1 million for which a purchase is not necessary.

The promotion is part of the expansion of McDonald's delivery service, McDelivery, nationwide through DoorDash. The fast food giant in July had added DoorDash as a new delivery partner, ending its exclusive partnership with UberEats. McDonald's and DoorDash, which is available in all 50 states, first partnered in Houston, Texas area in more than 200 restaurants.

The latest Big Mac offer is available between September 30 and October 4 in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, until supplies last.

During the entry period, anyone with a valid DoorDash account can order a McDonald's Big Mac for $0.01 plus the cost of delivery fees, service fees, and any taxes on the DoorDash app or website for delivery only.

To avail the special offer to win $1 million, one can also enter without a purchase through email. There is a limit of one entry per person during the promotion, regardless of method of entry.

McDelivery was launched in the U.S. in 2017 and UberEats was its exclusive delivery provider.

McDonald's in early September teamed with Grubhub, an online and mobile food-ordering and delivery marketplace, to expand McDelivery to about 500 restaurants in the New York City and Tri-State Area.

McDelivery is now available in over 9,000 restaurants in the US, that is more than half of all McDonald's US restaurants.

According to an analysis done by Statista, the global online food delivery market represents a $95 billion opportunity, and is projected to grow by more than 11 percent annually through 2023.

