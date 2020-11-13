DoorDash makes U.S. IPO filing public, reveals rapid revenue growth

Adds details on results

Nov 13 (Reuters) - DoorDash Inc, the U.S. food delivery startup backed by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, on Friday made public its regulatory filing for a listing on the New York Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a blockbuster market debut before the end of the year.

In its IPO filing, DoorDash reported revenue of $1.92 billion for the first nine months of 2020, up more than three times from the same period a year earlier.

DoorDash's filing kicks off a frenetic period for U.S. capital markets, with several high-profile names including home rental giant Airbnb, e-commerce firm Wish and PayPal co-founder Max Levchin's lending startup Affirm lined up for stock market debuts in December.

DoorDash filed for an IPO of $100 million, although that is a placeholder amount and is expected to change.

The startup had confidentially filed for an IPO in February, following the likes of ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N and Lyft Inc LYFT.O, which went public last year.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for DoorDash's IPO.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Anirban.Sen@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.