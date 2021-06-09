DoorDash Launches Services In Japan

(RTTNews) - U.S. food delivery firm DoorDash Inc (DASH) said it has launched its services in Japan, beginning with Sendai. It marks the company's first market expansion in Asia and third country outside the U.S., including Australia and Canada.

Using the DoorDash app, consumers in Sendai can order from hundreds of local restaurants as well as national favorites, including osteria humming bird, Bistro Bonten, Ducca Sendai, Steak Miya, Gyu-Kaku, Kappa Sushi, Yoshinoya, KFC, Pizza Hut, Gusto, Musashi, and Marugame Seimen.

In addition, DoorDash is offering Sendai merchants access to its Storefront product, an affordable online ordering system that allows customers to place takeout and delivery orders directly with the restaurant.

For the Japan launch, Storefront will be commission-free through the end of the year, with the only cost to the merchants being payment processing fees. Launched in the US in 2020, Storefront enables any merchant to easily start accepting online orders regardless of the size of the store or whether the store has a website, making it possible to establish a new sales channel.

Both Storefront and the DoorDash app power delivery and takeout. Customers can either place an order and Dashers deliver to the specified location or they can order products in advance and pick them up when ready.

