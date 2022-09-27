DoorDash, Inc.'s (NYSE:DASH)) market cap declines to US$20b but insiders who sold US$49m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) sold US$49m worth of stock at an average price of US$105 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company's market worth decreased by US$3.1b over the past week after the stock price dropped 14%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DoorDash

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Financial Officer, Prabir Adarkar, sold US$13m worth of shares at a price of US$217 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$50.73). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

DoorDash insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:DASH Insider Trading Volume September 27th 2022

Insiders At DoorDash Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of DoorDash shares. In total, insiders dumped US$7.1m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does DoorDash Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. DoorDash insiders own about US$1.4b worth of shares (which is 7.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DoorDash Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of DoorDash.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

