DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) closed at $125.80, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.98%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of DoorDash, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.07, marking an 82.93% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.45 billion, showing a 20.63% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.24 per share and a revenue of $10.2 billion, representing changes of +116.9% and +18.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DoorDash, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.35% higher within the past month. DoorDash, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, DoorDash, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 531.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.79.

One should further note that DASH currently holds a PEG ratio of 12.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.