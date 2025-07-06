DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) Opinions on Recent Stock Surge and Analyst Upgrades

Recent discussions on X about DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) have centered around the company's impressive stock performance and analyst upgrades, with the stock hitting a 52-week high in early July 2025. Many users have highlighted the significant price target increases from major firms like Oppenheimer and BTIG, reflecting optimism about DoorDash's growth in order delivery and potential in advertising revenue. This buzz has been fueled by reports of a 126% stock surge over the past year, captivating the attention of investors tracking the delivery sector.

However, not all chatter is uniformly positive, as some voices on X have raised concerns about long-term profitability and competitive pressures in the on-demand delivery market. While the recent milestones and analyst confidence dominate the conversation, there are lingering questions about whether the current momentum can be sustained amidst evolving market dynamics. These mixed perspectives keep the dialogue lively and speculative, drawing in a wide range of opinions on the platform.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

DoorDash, Inc. Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DASH stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

on 02/13 and 2 sales worth up to on 03/20. REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/04.

DoorDash, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

DoorDash, Inc. insiders have traded $DASH stock on the open market 228 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 228 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DASH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PRABIR ADARKAR (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 275,801 shares for an estimated $55,299,578 .

. STANLEY TANG has made 0 purchases and 47 sales selling 234,038 shares for an estimated $47,678,892 .

. ANDY FANG has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 212,458 shares for an estimated $39,617,975 .

. TONY XU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 102,513 shares for an estimated $23,263,315 .

. RAVI INUKONDA (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 63,004 shares for an estimated $12,710,802 .

. TIA SHERRINGHAM (GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 40,733 shares for an estimated $8,113,518 .

. KEITH YANDELL (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 26,584 shares for an estimated $5,295,288 .

. GORDON S LEE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,194 shares for an estimated $1,884,279 .

. SHONA L BROWN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,798 shares for an estimated $1,312,287 .

. ASHLEY STILL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,932 shares for an estimated $651,826.

DoorDash, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 563 institutional investors add shares of DoorDash, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DoorDash, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DASH in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

DoorDash, Inc. Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DASH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DASH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $197.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $198.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $190.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $200.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Rohit Kulkarni from Roth Capital set a target price of $191.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Stephen Ju from UBS set a target price of $196.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $198.0 on 05/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.