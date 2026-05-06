DoorDash Inc Announces Fall In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) revealed a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $184 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $193 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.1% to $4.036 billion from $3.032 billion last year.

DoorDash Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $184 Mln. vs. $193 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.42 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $4.036 Bln vs. $3.032 Bln last year.

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