DASH

DoorDash, Flytrex Announce Launch Of Drone Delivery Service In Dallas-Fort Worth

June 26, 2025 — 08:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DoorDash (DASH) and Flytrex announced the launch of their drone delivery service in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Customers in parts of Little Elm and Frisco can order food from restaurants with delivery via Flytrex's autonomous drone fleet. Flytrex drones can carry up to 6.6 pounds. Also, this marks Flytrex's first third-party app integration, enabling customers to place orders directly through the DoorDash app.

Yariv Bash, CEO and co-founder of Flytrex, said: "Your food arrives hot or cold as intended, and you get contactless delivery right to your backyard. For busy families juggling work and activities, it's a game-changer that fits perfectly into your daily routine."

Markets
