DoorDash Expands Drone Delivery To Charlotte

May 14, 2025 — 09:40 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DoorDash, Inc. (DASH), Wednesday announced the expansion of drone delivery to Charlotte, bringing faster, more efficient, and sustainable food delivery options to customers.

Starting today, eligible DoorDash customers within about four miles of The Arboretum Shopping Center in southern Charlotte can order from a selection of local and national restaurants and choose to have their items delivered by drone, the company noted.

