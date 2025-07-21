Doordash Enters New Confidentiality Agreement With Deliveroo

(RTTNews) - Doordash said, on 21 July 2025, Deliveroo and DoorDash entered into a new confidentiality agreement governing the terms of disclosure of certain confidential information by DoorDash to Deliveroo. The Additional Confidentiality Agreement shall be available on the DoorDash and Deliveroo websites no later than 12 noon on the business day following entering into the Agreement.

On 6 May 2025, the boards of Deliveroo plc and DoorDash, Inc. announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a final cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Deliveroo as recommended by the Deliveroo Independent Committee.

