DoorDash (DASH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

DoorDash DASH is set to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 15.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $2.24 billion, suggesting a 23.44% increase year over year.



The consensus mark for loss is estimated to be 16 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. DASH reported a loss of 63 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining one, delivering an earnings surprise of 22.45%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement:

Factors to Consider

DoorDash is benefiting from strong total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.



In third-quarter 2023, Marketplace GOV increased 24% year over year to $16.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter Marketplace GOV is pegged at $17.24 billion, indicating 19.3% year-over-year growth.



Increasing monthly active users with strong contributions from domestic and international markets is expected to have aided top-line growth.



DoorDash has expanded its partner network with the addition of Eataly, El Super and Fiesta Mart, broadening the reach of on-demand grocery delivery across multiple regions. This is expected to have benefited total orders.



In the third quarter of 2023, total orders increased 24% year over year to $543 million. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter total orders stands at $562 million, suggesting 20.3% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



DoorDash has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

