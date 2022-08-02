DoorDash (DASH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DoorDash DASH is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 4.

For the quarter under review, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 39 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 30% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for revenues stands at $1.52 billion, which suggests an increase of 23.35% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

DoorDash’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 37.04%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

DoorDash, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

DoorDash, Inc. price-eps-surprise | DoorDash, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

DoorDash’s second-quarter results are likely to have gained from the company’s efforts to drive the efficiency of the logistics network. This is expected to have improved operating margin in the United States.

DoorDash’s continued efforts to improve the quality of the delivery experience might have contributed to the company’s margin growth in the quarter to be reported. The initiatives are expected to have reduced customer support costs and refunds as well.

DoorDash’s second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the company’s strategic acquisition of Wolt Enterprises. The recent buyout of Wolt will help DoorDash to spread its operations worldwide in 27 countries and address a larger customer base which is expected to have impacted its topline growth positively in to be-reported quarter.

However, revenues are expected to have dwindled in the to-be-reported quarter as the effects of the pandemic are finally slowing down. This might have reduced total orders, which in turn is likely to have weighed on the top line growth.

Rising input costs due to the raging inflation have been acting as a major headwind. Rising expenses reduced the company’s ability to maintain profitability in the past quarters, and the trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

DoorDash has an Earnings ESP of +14.76% but a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Axcelis Technologies ACLS has an Earnings ESP of +2.44% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Axcelis’ shares have fallen 5.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry’s decline of 24.2%.

Ballard Power Systems BLDP has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Ballard’s shares have fallen 37.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry’s decline of 18.1%.

Blink Charging BLNK has an Earnings ESP of +4.23% and a Zacks Rank #2.

BLNK’s shares have decreased 16.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 15.5%.

